Darren Hayes looks back: ‘What you can’t see is how unhappy I was’

The Savage Garden singer on his violent father, embracing his sexuality and performing with Pavarotti

Singer-songwriter Darren Hayes was born in Brisbane in 1972. His journey to stardom began in 1993, when Hayes responded to an advertisement in a newspaper written by Daniel Jones, a local musician searching for a vocalist to front his covers band, Red Edge. Hayes and Jones would go on to form the duo Savage Garden, releasing only two albums but selling more than 25m records globally and creating some of the definitive ballads of the 90s: Truly Madly Deeply, To the Moon and Back and I Knew I Loved You. Hayes went on to forge a successful solo career, and his new album, Homosexual, is out on 7 October. He tours his greatest hits in March 2023.

This photo isn’t what it appears to be. It looks like a sweet setup of a 12-year-old boy smiling in his bedroom with the world on his lap and a poster of his favourite artist behind him. What you can’t see are the other rooms in that house, with holes in the walls patched up with putty. Or how unhappy I was, with a violent alcoholic father who would physically abuse my mother.

