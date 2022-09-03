Cher claps back to a fan’s accidentally insulting tweet in viral response

Articles

Saturday, 03 September 2022

When a Dua Lipa stan made what she thought was a favorable comparison between the disco-pop diva and legendary Cher this week, she got a reply from the one-named one for the ages.

@levdua tweeted out a double pic of both stars in similar sparkling ensemble at the Grammys, Cher in 1974 and Lipa in 2021. She captioned the tweet: “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”

Babe, Cher didn’t like it.

The 76 year-old singer, now in production on her 27th studio album, clapped back thoughtfully: “How many yrs are in a generation ”

How many yrs are in a generation — Cher (@cher) August 30, 2022

If only @levdua could turn back time.

Short of that, the poster deleted the tweet and went into triage, replying: “I was praising u and dua style, but some people didn’t get the message.”

don’t look at the quotes.. I was praising u and dua style ???? but some people didn’t get the message — ???????????? (@levdua) August 30, 2022

Which is funny because @cher. Do you believe in life after love, @levdua?

Twitter rose up in praise for the Goddess of Pop, with some thoughtful replies of their own.

Apparently, So Far, it's 76 years and Counting Say HI to your beautiful mom — Michael Whedon (@MichaelWhedon) August 30, 2022

Dua can’t compete with you lmao you are the Cher of EVERY generation!! — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) August 31, 2022

Except that @cher is the Cher of our generation…love dua too — David (@ft6) August 31, 2022

How embarrassing for some Gen Z twitter stans who dare compare actual living legends to their "fave". No disrespect for any current female singer, but not everyone, and actually very few artists achieve longevity and staying power like Cher has. — FRENEMY (@frenemysound) August 31, 2022

It's wild that people are really disrespecting Cher, the queen of longevity. People wonder why some legends don't fool the newer artists. Part of it is because fans stay trying to push newer artists as the next [insert legend's name here], when said legend is still making music. https://t.co/DVqH44QKsd — The Third King (@thirdking0208) August 31, 2022

Love you kween. Legends can't be replicated. Ever. pic.twitter.com/BOjy3NEC44 — Since Prince was on Apollonia (@Le_Capri_Sun) August 31, 2022

