Cher claps back to a fan’s accidentally insulting tweet in viral response

When a Dua Lipa stan made what she thought was a favorable comparison between the disco-pop diva and legendary Cher this week, she got a reply from the one-named one for the ages.

@levdua tweeted out a double pic of both stars in similar sparkling ensemble at the Grammys, Cher in 1974 and Lipa in 2021. She captioned the tweet: “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”

Babe, Cher didn’t like it.

The 76 year-old singer, now in production on her 27th studio album, clapped back thoughtfully: “How many yrs are in a generation ð&#159;¤&#148;

If only @levdua could turn back time.

Short of that, the poster deleted the tweet and went into triage, replying: “I was praising u and dua style, but some people didn’t get the message.”

Which is funny because @cher. Do you believe in life after love, @levdua?

Twitter rose up in praise for the Goddess of Pop, with some thoughtful replies of their own.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/cher-claps-back-fans-accidentally-insulting-tweet-viral-response/

