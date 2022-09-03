Dolly Parton delights fans by announcing new dog apparel line Doggy Parton

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 19:00 Hits: 10

Country music legend Dolly Parton has delighted fans everywhere by announcing the launch of her dog apparel line, Doggy Parton.

“Puppy Love was my very first record and six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in a video announcing the launch. ”

The line will include toys, clothing, accessories, and more, all of which she said will have “a little Dolly flair.”

And in true Dolly fashion, part of the proceeds will be donated to the animal rescue organization Willa B. Farms.

The Doggy Parton collection is currently available on Amazon and includes sparkly outfits, furry cowgirl hats, butterfly collars, and Dolly-themed dog toys, such as a microphone and a high heel.

There is even a blonde wig, modeled in a hilarious video by a dog named Billy the Kid, who Parton fondly calls her “god dog.” In the video, Billy the Kid models the wig while Parton blow-dries it and a recording of her singing “I Will Always Love You” plays in the background.

I will always love you, Dolly Mama @DollyParton Thank you for my @doggyparton wig and accessories. Link to the full collection in bio now!https://t.co/2xHhIxJhyzpic.twitter.com/0PRonQQzQP — Billy The Kid (@btkthefrenchie) August 31, 2022

Excited fans replied to Parton’s announcement sharing photos of their dogs and the products they couldn’t wait to share with them.

Zeus is going to want an extra large scarf. He Loves Ms Dolly pic.twitter.com/y65rJYvLlL — Lead With (@Rockiesoul) August 31, 2022

Jasper has a shirt and bandana on the way, and he’s thrilled! pic.twitter.com/PL2S97Rwr4 — Daniel Burnett (@Burnett18) August 31, 2022

dolly, meet dolly. she's affectionately named after you, and she can't wait to get some @DoggyParton pic.twitter.com/S8yiDpnudc — b. (@bergnlshlee) August 31, 2022

In addition to her new status as a dog entrepreneur, Parton has long been known as a humanitarian. She gave a million dollars to help fund coronavirus vaccine research that helped develop the vaccine produced by Moderna.

During the pandemic, she has also read book to kids on social media to help comfort them. Parton also has Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an initiative of the Dollywood Foundation to support youth literacy, that gives books to children from low-income families.

Last January, a Tennessee lawmaker put forth a proposal to erect a statue of Parton on the state’s capitol.

“At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America but in the world, of a leader that is [a] kind, decent, passionate human being?” state Rep. John Windle (D) said after introducing the proposal.

Parton already has one landmark statue located in Sevierville, Tennessee in front of the town’s courthouse.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/dolly-parton-delights-fans-announcing-new-dog-apparel-line-doggy-parton/