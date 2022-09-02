The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Transgender man dies after Pride parade assault in Germany

Malte C, 25, died in hospital a week after being struck by assailant at parade in Münster

A 25-year-old transgender man has died of his injuries in hospital almost a week after he was assaulted while helping people at a Pride parade in western Germany, police have said.

The man, who police have named only as Malte C in accordance with privacy conventions, intervened when the attacker aimed homophobic slurs at other participants during the Christopher Street Day parade in Münster, police said.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/02/transgender-man-dies-after-pride-parade-assault-in-germany

