Transgender man dies after Pride parade assault in Germany

Malte C, 25, died in hospital a week after being struck by assailant at parade in Münster
A 25-year-old transgender man has died of his injuries in hospital almost a week after he was assaulted while helping people at a Pride parade in western Germany, police have said.
The man, who police have named only as Malte C in accordance with privacy conventions, intervened when the attacker aimed homophobic slurs at other participants during the Christopher Street Day parade in Münster, police said.Continue reading...
