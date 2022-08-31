‘It’s had a chilling effect’: Florida teachers anxious about ‘don’t say gay’ bill

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 0

Lack of guidance by state’s education department and possible implications has teachers worried as school year begins

Michael Woods, a high school special education teacher in Palm Beach county, Florida, with 30 years of experience teaching and who grew up as a student in the area who was bullied for being gay, said he cried the night before this school year began in August 2022 because of anxiety related to Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill that went into effect in July 2022.

“As a gay teacher, as a queer male, it’s been painful for me, it’s been very painful and very upsetting,” said Woods. “It’s had a chilling effect, because I’m really questioning myself, about what conversations I can have and there’s really no clarity on it.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/31/florida-dont-say-gay-bill-teachers-lgbtq