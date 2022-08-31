The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘I really wanted these kids to connect’: Wagga’s LGBTQ+ disco takes off

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Determined to change attitudes and help other teens feel comfortable, Bianca Lubke threw a pride party in an unexpected corner of NSW

On a cool August evening in Wagga Wagga, nervous energy is building for 19-year-old Bianca Lubke as she gives the town’s unassuming PCYC building a purple makeover.

She is decking it out in streamers, balloons and pride flags ready for the town’s first ever queer disco.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/sep/01/i-really-wanted-these-kids-to-connect-waggas-lgbtq-disco-takes-off

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version