‘I really wanted these kids to connect’: Wagga’s LGBTQ+ disco takes off

Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Determined to change attitudes and help other teens feel comfortable, Bianca Lubke threw a pride party in an unexpected corner of NSW

On a cool August evening in Wagga Wagga, nervous energy is building for 19-year-old Bianca Lubke as she gives the town’s unassuming PCYC building a purple makeover.

She is decking it out in streamers, balloons and pride flags ready for the town’s first ever queer disco.

