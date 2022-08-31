Boston Children’s hospital receives bomb threat after far-right harassment

Articles

The police sent a bomb squad to the medical center, which works with LGBTQ+ youth, after being alerted to an anonymous call

Boston Children’s hospital received a bomb threat on Tuesday night after weeks of harassment from rightwing campaigns that have targeted the hospital for working with transgender youth.

According to the Massachusetts hospital, it received the anonymous bomb threat and contacted the police, who sent a bomb squad to the medical center shortly after 8pm ET.

