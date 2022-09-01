The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Bid to change Queensland law that allows religious schools to discriminate against gay teachers

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Under proposed changes, only school staff involved in direct teaching of religion could be subject to different rules

A controversial clause used by religious bodies to justify discrimination against transgender, gay and unmarried people should be abolished, a 14-month review into Queensland’s discrimination laws has found.

The state’s human rights commissioner, Scott McDougall, said the Queensland Anti-Discrimination Act currently allows for faith-based schools to discriminate against teachers on the basis of their sexuality, pregnancy, relationship status and gender identity.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/sep/01/bid-to-change-queensland-law-allowing-religious-schools-to-discriminate-against-gay-teachers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version