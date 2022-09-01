Bid to change Queensland law that allows religious schools to discriminate against gay teachers

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 00:40 Hits: 3

Under proposed changes, only school staff involved in direct teaching of religion could be subject to different rules

A controversial clause used by religious bodies to justify discrimination against transgender, gay and unmarried people should be abolished, a 14-month review into Queensland’s discrimination laws has found.

The state’s human rights commissioner, Scott McDougall, said the Queensland Anti-Discrimination Act currently allows for faith-based schools to discriminate against teachers on the basis of their sexuality, pregnancy, relationship status and gender identity.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/sep/01/bid-to-change-queensland-law-allowing-religious-schools-to-discriminate-against-gay-teachers