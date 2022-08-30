Armed left and rightwing protesters face off at ‘drag brunch’ in Texas

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Standoff outside restaurant in Roanoke filmed by investigative reporter, and comes amid rising tensions in US society
Right- and leftwing protesters, some heavily armed with semi-automatic rifles, faced off outside a “drag brunch” at a restaurant in Roanoke, Texas, video showed.
The standoff on Sunday was filmed by a Dallas-based investigative reporter, whose footage spread online, and came amid rising tensions in US society, polls showing majorities of Americans believe political violence is becoming more likely.Continue reading...
