The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Armed left and rightwing protesters face off at ‘drag brunch’ in Texas

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Standoff outside restaurant in Roanoke filmed by investigative reporter, and comes amid rising tensions in US society

Right- and leftwing protesters, some heavily armed with semi-automatic rifles, faced off outside a “drag brunch” at a restaurant in Roanoke, Texas, video showed.

The standoff on Sunday was filmed by a Dallas-based investigative reporter, whose footage spread online, and came amid rising tensions in US society, polls showing majorities of Americans believe political violence is becoming more likely.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/30/texas-drag-brunch-armed-protesters-roanoke

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version