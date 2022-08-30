‘I thought I would die before this moment’: one man’s fight against Singapore’s gay sex law

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 23:54

Tan Eng Hong was arrested under the law banning gay male sex and went on to challenge its constitutionality, a landmark moment for gay rights

Tan Eng Hong’s voice wavers as he remembers his 12-year struggle against Section 377A, a law that criminalises sex between men in Singapore. When he heard the announcement this month that the law would finally be repealed, he felt relief. “I thought I would die before I could hear this,” he says. He thanks god, and the universe, that he is alive to witness such a landmark moment.

It was in 2010 that Tan Eng Hong experienced one of the most difficult episodes in his life. He was arrested by police for having oral sex with a consenting adult man in a locked toilet cubicle at a mall in downtown Singapore after staff at a nearby restaurant reportedly called police.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/31/i-thought-i-would-die-before-this-moment-one-mans-fight-against-singapores-gay-sex-law