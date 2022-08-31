The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘My face might be dropping, but the gigs keep coming’: meet the drag queens going strong into their 70s and 80s

Homophobia, homelessness, HIV/Aids and the relentless march of time: they have faced it all – and come out swinging. Let’s have a big hand for Lulla, Lawanda, Lavinia, Dina and Dolly

From RuPaul’s Drag Race to fashion week catwalks, the art of drag has firmly entered the mainstream, turning some performers into global celebrities. But go back half a century and the picture was quite different. On the fringes, performers’ lives were often strewn with difficulties, from prejudice to poverty, not to mention stage fright. Five veteran drag queens share their experiences from decades on the scene.

