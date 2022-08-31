‘My face might be dropping, but the gigs keep coming’: meet the drag queens going strong into their 70s and 80s

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 05:00 Hits: 6

Homophobia, homelessness, HIV/Aids and the relentless march of time: they have faced it all – and come out swinging. Let’s have a big hand for Lulla, Lawanda, Lavinia, Dina and Dolly

From RuPaul’s Drag Race to fashion week catwalks, the art of drag has firmly entered the mainstream, turning some performers into global celebrities. But go back half a century and the picture was quite different. On the fringes, performers’ lives were often strewn with difficulties, from prejudice to poverty, not to mention stage fright. Five veteran drag queens share their experiences from decades on the scene.

