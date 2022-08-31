‘Equality is not within sight’: UN expert warns US to protect LGBTQ+ civil rights

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 05:00 Hits: 5

Victor Madrigal-Borloz says he’s ‘deeply alarmed’ that prior progress is under threat at both state and federal levels

A United Nations expert warned that some US state governments are steadily undermining and eliminating lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse people’s civil rights, and he urged the Joe Biden White House to strengthen protective measures for them.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the diplomatic organization’s independent expert on protection against gender- and sexual orientation-based violence and discrimination, said he is “deeply alarmed” that prior progress, such as the US supreme court’s legalization of gay marriage in 2015, is under threat at both the state and federal levels in America.

