Pierce Brosnan Claps Back At People Who Shamed His Wife Over Her Body

Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Pierce Brosnan, the James Bond star, met his wife, journalist Keely Shaye Smith back in 1994, and they got married in 2001.

They have two sons together, while also bringing up Pierce’s three kids from his previous marriage to Cassandra Harris, who passed from cancer in 1991.

Pierce and Keely’s relationship is still going strong in 2022, decades later after they first met, and the couple shared their wedding photo on Instagram earlier this month to celebrate their anniversary.

However, in a Facebook post (that has since been deleted or set to Private), online trolls had the audacity to share photos comparing how Keely’s body has changed over the years, and made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Pierce had absolutely none of it. He decided to clap back at the haters and even revealed that it’s not just the internet trolls that have been cruel to his wife over her body.

He wrote:

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body.

She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children. In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother.

And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

Now this is how you address people and remind them to mind their own business!

The couple expressed their love for each other in their anniversary post, in which Pierce wrote:

“Happy Anniversary my love @keelyshayebrosnan. We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could do it all again.”

Keely added: “Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial.”

