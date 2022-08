Articles

As monkeypox cases rise around the country, Australia is rolling out a vaccine. However, supply is limited – with strict eligibility criteria applied to Australia’s 450,000 doses.

Science reporter Donna Lu explains everything you need to know about monkeypox, the vaccine, and how we’re tackling this outbreak

