Met police make payments to families of three Stephen Port victims

Force settles civil claims over ‘investigative failings’ after missing multiple opportunities to catch serial killer

The Metropolitan police have made payments to families of three gay men who were killed by Stephen Port over investigatory “failings”.

The force said on Monday that it had settled civil claims with the relatives of Anthony Walgate and Gabriel Kovari and the partner of Daniel Whitworth.

