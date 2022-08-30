Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 03:56 Hits: 2

In Australia and beyond, big brands are flaunting their rainbow credentials, but trans designers and businesses urge a move beyond agenda-less spin

“Genderless” has become a buzzword in fashion – especially during queer festivities when brands are particularly eager to pitch themselves to LGBTIQ+ communities.

On 26 August, companies ranging from high-street retailer Dangerfield to Booking.com partnered with Australian queer youth charity Minus18 to release non-binary finery for Wear It Purple Day. Even Westfield shopping centres have a curated Wear It Purple collection.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/aug/30/non-binary-finery-can-genderless-fashion-move-beyond-a-label