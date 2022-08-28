Full video: Madonna’s daughter Lourdes drops hot new single

Articles

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, just dropped her first single.

The steamy video for the song “Lock&Key” was produced and directed by Eartheater for Chemical X, who shares credit for writing with Leon.

Leon released the track yesterday under musical moniker “Lolahol.”

The dream pop tune and viddy feature shout-outs to Lady Gaga, a dog on a chain, a pink motif like a birth canal, and a cemetery.

Gay music icon and ally Madonna posted congrats to her kid, who goes by Lola IRL.

“I Am So Proud of You Lola !” mom wrote on Insta after the single went live.

Leon’s father is Carlos Leon, Madonna’s one-time and dreamy Cuban personal trainer. The Material Girl learned she was pregnant in 1996 while shooting Evita in Argentina.

“I need a breeze / Whisk me away,” Leon quavers in the chorus. “I need to breathe / Nothing to say.”

