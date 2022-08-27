The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post

Category: Sex Hits: 6

"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.

Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post

View Entire Post ›

Read more https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanschocket2/hunter-schafer-backlash-transmedicalist-post

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version