Serbia cancels EuroPride amid rightwing threats, says president

Aleksandar Vučić admits ‘violation of minority rights’ while citing fears of clashes at LGBTQ+ event in Belgrade

Serbia will not allow a pan-European LGBTQ+ Pride event to take place in Belgrade next month, the president has said, citing threats from rightwing extremists and fears of clashes.

The Serbian president, Aleksandar Vučić, announced the decision to cancel the EuroPride celebration on 12-18 September during a news conference where he also proposed extending the term of Serbia’s prime minister, who identifies as a lesbian.

