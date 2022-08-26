Nebraska school officials shut down student newspaper after LGBTQ+ issue

Articles



Officials have not said when or why the decision was made to eliminate Northwest public schools’ Saga newspaper

Administrators at a Nebraska school closed down the award-winning student newspaper just days after an edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ+ issues.

The action prompted press freedom advocates to decry an act of censorship.

