Shannon Molloy’s harrowing memoir takes the stage: ‘There’s power in sharing really dark stories’

Category: Sex Hits: 6
An adaptation of his bestseller Fourteen for Brisbane festival recounts the traumatic bullying that shaped a year of Molloy’s life – and aims to find a little light there too
Is there any author more unlucky than the one who launches his first book in April 2020?
When Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen came out, it couldn’t help but be overshadowed by those strange early days of the pandemic.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2022/aug/27/shannon-molloy-harrowing-memoir-fourteen-stage-adaptation-brisbane-festival