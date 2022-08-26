Shannon Molloy’s harrowing memoir takes the stage: ‘There’s power in sharing really dark stories’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 20:00 Hits: 6

An adaptation of his bestseller Fourteen for Brisbane festival recounts the traumatic bullying that shaped a year of Molloy’s life – and aims to find a little light there too

Is there any author more unlucky than the one who launches his first book in April 2020?

When Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen came out, it couldn’t help but be overshadowed by those strange early days of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2022/aug/27/shannon-molloy-harrowing-memoir-fourteen-stage-adaptation-brisbane-festival