Musical Tammy Faye tells gay icon’s life story with score by Elton John

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Production opening in October portrays US evangelical star who challenged views on Aids and HIV

The colourful life story of an American Christian superstar who became a gay icon because of her empathy for people with Aids/HIV is the subject of a new stage musical with a score by Elton John.

Rehearsals began this week for the world premiere of Tammy Faye at the Almeida theatre in north London in October. As well as Elton John’s music, the show’s script was written by James Graham, the author of the television dramas Sherwood and Brexit: The Uncivil War, and the play Ink.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2022/aug/23/musical-tammy-faye-tells-gay-icons-life-story-with-score-by-elton-john