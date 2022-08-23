The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Musical Tammy Faye tells gay icon’s life story with score by Elton John

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Production opening in October portrays US evangelical star who challenged views on Aids and HIV

The colourful life story of an American Christian superstar who became a gay icon because of her empathy for people with Aids/HIV is the subject of a new stage musical with a score by Elton John.

Rehearsals began this week for the world premiere of Tammy Faye at the Almeida theatre in north London in October. As well as Elton John’s music, the show’s script was written by James Graham, the author of the television dramas Sherwood and Brexit: The Uncivil War, and the play Ink.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2022/aug/23/musical-tammy-faye-tells-gay-icons-life-story-with-score-by-elton-john

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version