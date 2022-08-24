The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trans community in Poland braces for political attacks as election nears

Rightwing fight against ‘LGBT ideology’ switches focus to transgender people as homophobia recedes

Poland’s transgender people are bracing for an onslaught of hate speech from politicians before parliamentary elections next year after the chair of the ruling party used several meetings with supporters to launch attacks on them.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the chair of Law and Justice (PiS), first touched on the topic in late June, on the same day as Poland’s largest Pride parade took place in Warsaw, when he met supporters in the town of Włocławek.

