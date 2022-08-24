Vietnam declares being LGBTQ+ is ‘not an illness’ in victory for gay rights

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Campaigners hail landmark decision as a ‘huge paradigm shift’ in attitudes towards sexuality

Being gay, bisexual or transgender should not be considered an illness and cannot be treated, the Vietnam government has announced in “a huge paradigm shift” in LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

The Ministry of Health said medical professionals should treat LGBTQ+ people with respect and ensure they are not discriminated against.

