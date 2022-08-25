The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arkansas cannot enforce ban on gender-affirming care for trans kids, court rules

Federal appeals court affirms ruling stopping state enforcing 2021 law before trial on possible permanent block in October

A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas cannot enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care.

A three-judge panel of the eighth US circuit court of appeals affirmed a ruling temporarily stopping the state enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled in October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/25/arkansas-ban-gender-affirming-care-trans-kids-lgbtq

