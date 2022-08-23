Let's See If You'd Pick Harry Styles Over These Extremely Handsome Men, Like These Choices Are Harder Than You Think

Harry Styles is apparently "the world's most wanted man"... but let's see how he stacks up against these other guys. I know for a fact I'd pick 1994 Keanu over him, but that's just my little preference!
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015