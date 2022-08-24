Harry Styles’ comments on gay sex and sexuality are frustratingly coy | Guy Lodge

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the actor-singer stresses that his new same-sex romantic drama is not as gay as it sounds

Harry Styles has spent a few years at that unfortunate stage of mega-celebrity when everything he says is subjected to forensic online scrutiny for intricate layers of meaning, implication and self-betrayal – so it’s just as well, for him at least, that he’s got very good at soundbites that, even when parsed to the nth degree, don’t say very much at all.

The singer-actor’s interviews tend to be rife with uncontroversially quotable statements on the value of kindness, creativity and following your own path. His latest spread in Rolling Stone largely follows suit, dropping such bombshells as “It’s okay to be flawed … I make mistakes sometimes,” “If I have kids at some point, I’ll encourage them to be themselves,” and, on taking up therapy, that “So many of your emotions are so foreign before you start analysing them properly.” Well, if you were Harry Styles, why would you go any deeper than that in a public forum?

