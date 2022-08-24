Idaho librarian resigns over ‘atmosphere of extremism’ and ‘intimidation tactics’

Articles

Library director resigns after a group of enraged parents pressured local school board members to ban books on LGBTQ themes

A librarian in Idaho has resigned from her position citing the threat from rising rightwing extremists after a group of enraged parents pressured a local school board members to ban books on LGBTQ themes.

The Boundary county library director, Kimber Glidden, decried the environment of growing extremism and threats in her recent resignation announcement on Facebook and admitted that the hostility she faced had affected her so much she had contemplated moving away from the area altogether.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/24/idaho-librarian-resigns-ban-books-lgbtq