Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 16:23 Hits: 2

Scrapping of colonial-era section 377A law hailed as ‘a win for humanity’ by LGBTQ+ rights groups

Singapore will repeal a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men, a landmark decision described by LGBTQ+ groups as “a win for humanity”.

In a national address on Sunday, the prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, said that scrapping section 377A of the penal code would bring the law into line with current social attitudes and “provide some relief to gay Singaporeans”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/21/singapore-to-repeal-law-that-criminalises-sex-between-men