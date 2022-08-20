Tevin Campbell Confirms His Sexuality And Opens Up About His Life And Career And Confronting Anti-Gay Bias

After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.
