The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tevin Campbell Confirms His Sexuality And Opens Up About His Life And Career And Confronting Anti-Gay Bias

Category: Sex Hits: 6

After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.

Tevin Campbell Confirms His Sexuality And Opens Up About His Life And Career And Confronting Anti-Gay Bias

View Entire Post ›

Read more https://www.buzzfeed.com/mychalthompson/tevin-campbell-confirms-sexuality

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version