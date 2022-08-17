First diocese of Australia’s breakaway Anglican church officially launched

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 17:30 Hits: 2

New conservative Diocese of the Southern Cross – which explicitly forbids same-sex marriage – is headed by bishop Glenn Davies

The first congregation of Australia’s breakaway Anglican church was about to meet in a suburban RSL, and the man who was supposed to be leading the service was worried.

Ten minutes before the Rev Peter Palmer was due to start, there were less than a dozen people at the Beenleigh RSL and golf club in south-east Queensland.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/18/first-diocese-of-australias-breakaway-anglican-church-officially-launched