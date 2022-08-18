‘I was extinguished by men in suits’: Darren Hayes on surviving homophobia – and finding happiness

Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022

Watching the rise of younger gay pop stars, the 50-year-old former Savage Garden singer felt grief for the youth he never had. He speaks about coming out, his mental health struggles and returning to music

On the cover of his new album, Darren Hayes sits proudly behind hot pink neon letters that spell out “Homosexual”. It’s a word that used to scare him, one that was hurled at him as an insult and, now, the title of his first record in 10 years.

“I get that it’s not the most original idea in the world to reclaim a pejorative,” he tells Guardian Australia. “But it’s so important to me because I was so ashamed of that.”

