Silkworm review – love under interrogation

Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022

Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh

A Nigerian couple seeking asylum on the grounds of sexual persecution are put to the test as the government’s probing questions seep into the cracks of their relationship

Imagine coming under such ferocious interrogation about your private life that the questions start to wheedle their way into your relationship. Such is the case for Abidemi and Omolade in this two-hander about a Nigerian couple seeking asylum in the UK on the grounds of sexual persecution.

As playwright Vlad Butucea tells it, the string of Home Office interviews seeks to establish their relationship in ways that go well beyond their simple attraction to each other. Seeming more prurient than purposeful, they ask for intimate details of their gender identity, sexual history and, especially weirdly, how religion fits in with all of this.

Silkworm is at Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh, until 29 August.

