When will the Commonwealth and Anglicanism move on from colonial-era prejudices? | Simon Jenkins

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 13:42 Hits: 5

It should not have been down to the athlete Tom Daley to call out blinkered attitudes to LGBTQ people

The British empire may be dead but its ghost refuses to lie down. In the past fortnight, two relics, the Commonwealth and the Church of England, have come to prominence, incanting their slogans of virtue. The Commonwealth claims to be a “major force for change in the world”, the C of E to be a bond of “living in love and faith”. They are strong on abstract rhetoric, but leave little firm ground beneath their feet.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham displayed one genuine breakthrough: for the first time, disabled athletes were given equality in medals and games ceremonial. But it was left to the diving athlete Tom Daley to spoil the parade. He pointed out that of 56 Commonwealth member states, 35 outlaw homosexuality and variously imprison, beat, stone or kill gay people. They include Pakistan, Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria. While a few athletes carried the rainbow flag in Birmingham, Daley told the BBC that most were terrified of being identified.

Simon Jenkins is a Guardian columnist

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/12/commonwealth-church-leaders-colonial-prejudice-tom-daley-lgbtq