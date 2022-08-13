The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Weekend podcast: Marina on Trump’s raid, Tom Daley, and Hypochondria

This weekend, columnist Marina Hyde on why the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home will lead to him running again in 2024 (01m50s), Simon Hattenstone sits down with diver Tom Daley to discuss how making a documentary about gay rights led to an awakening (09m37s), and Annalisa Barbieri reveals what triggered – and eventually settled – her late-onset hypochondria (31m42s)

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/audio/2022/aug/13/weekend-podcast-marina-hyde-on-donald-trump-tom-daley-hypochondria

