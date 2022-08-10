The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

UK must curb influence of European human rights rules, says Braverman

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Attorney general says it is ‘national priority’ to extricate UK from influence of European court of human rights

Ministers should “take radical action” to counter the influence of European human rights rules to curb a burgeoning industry of highly paid equalities officers touting bogus grievances, Suella Braverman, the UK government’s chief law officer, has argued.

The attorney general said it was “a national priority” to extricate the UK from the influence of the European court of human rights, saying the court’s interventionist approach on rights issues potentially jeopardised democracy.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/aug/10/uk-must-curb-influence-of-european-human-rights-rules-says-suella-braverman

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version