UK must curb influence of European human rights rules, says Braverman

Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Attorney general says it is ‘national priority’ to extricate UK from influence of European court of human rights

Ministers should “take radical action” to counter the influence of European human rights rules to curb a burgeoning industry of highly paid equalities officers touting bogus grievances, Suella Braverman, the UK government’s chief law officer, has argued.

The attorney general said it was “a national priority” to extricate the UK from the influence of the European court of human rights, saying the court’s interventionist approach on rights issues potentially jeopardised democracy.

