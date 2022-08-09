Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:39 Hits: 4

Police chief’s apology for way laws against homosexuality were enforced described as ‘long overdue’



A campaigner who came to symbolise the battle for gay rights on the Isle of Man has welcomed as “long overdue” an apology from a police chief for the way the island’s laws against homosexuality were enforced.

In a five-page letter to the Isle of Pride group, Gary Roberts, the chief constable of Isle of Man constabulary, makes an apology for his service’s “institutionalised approach, which caused harm to some people”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/aug/09/gay-rights-campaigner-welcomes-isle-of-man-police-apology