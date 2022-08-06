The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thousands celebrate Pride in Brighton after two-year hiatus

One of UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ parades returns to mark 30th anniversary after Covid cancellations

Thousands of people were expected to fill the streets of Brighton on Saturday to celebrate the return of one of the UK’s biggest Pride events.

The parade and concerts, headlined by Christina Aguilera to a sold-out audience on Saturday and Paloma Faith on Sunday, mark the return of the LGBTQ+ celebration for the first time in three years after the last two were cancelled due to Covid.

