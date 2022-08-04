Ted Cruz roasted for calling Democrats are “a bunch of transgender wacko socialists”

Articles

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is getting mocked online for his outlandish taunt about Democrats.

“This is not your father’s Democrat party,” Cruz said on Fox Business. “These are a bunch of transgender, wacko socialists.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/08/ted-cruz-roasted-calling-democrats-bunch-transgender-wacko-socialists/