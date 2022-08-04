The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney told acquaintance queer women ‘live in fear’ in their homeland

Exclusive: Guardian understands sisters attended girls-only queer event and police are investigating if one or both feared being persecuted for their sexuality

Two Saudi sisters found dead in their beds in Sydney attended a girls-only queer event in January where they told acquaintances gay women “live in fear” in Saudi Arabia.

The Guardian understands New South Wales police are investigating whether one or both of the sisters may have feared being persecuted for their sexuality in their homeland, which they fled together in 2017 for Australia, where they made claims for asylum.

