‘Is sex worth the risk?’ Monkeypox just the latest virus to threaten gay intimacy

Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

Decades after the Aids pandemic began, game-changing drugs restored some peace of mind. Now monkeypox puts that progress at risk

Last week, I went to my doctor’s office for a long-scheduled sexually transmitted infection checkup, and started to cry a few minutes into my appointment.

Like many gay men, I am on a daily drug calledpre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, which prevents me from becoming infected by HIV, even if I were to have sex without a condom or use injection drugs. At 44 years old, I am of the generation who knew about Aids before we even knew about sex; from childhood, I conflated sexuality and fear. PrEP was a game changer in taking that fear away.

