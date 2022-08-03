Explainer: what makes Ghana’s anti-gay bill so extreme?

Articles

A closer look at what exactly the proposed Promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bill contains

Same-sex “conduct” is already illegal in Ghana, but MPs introduced a sweeping new anti-LGBTQ+ draft bill a year ago that would fully criminalisie LGBTQ+ people, along with rights groups and anyone coming out in their support.

It comes amid an outcry around the very existence of LGBTQ+ people in the west African country, and any advocacy on their behalf.

Such acts mean a public show of amorous relations between or among persons of the same sex, or where one or more of the persons involved have undergone gender or sex reassignment and intentional cross-dressing to portray a gender different from a gender assigned at birth to the person, with intent to engage in an act prohibited under the bill … is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than six months and not more than one year

The government is empowered to liaise with an approved service provider to provide assistance in the form of therapy or any other assistance relevant to the circumstance, to persons who may be questioning their sex or for a parent whose child is intersex in order to, where necessary, assist the parent realign the child to the appropriate binary designation as determined by a medical practitioner

(A) person commits an offence if the person holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally …

A person who publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than 10 years. Clause 12 also prohibits a person from engaging or participating in an activity that promotes, supports sympathy for or a change of public opinion

Clause 5 imposes an obligation on a person in whose presence an offence specified in the bill is committed to report the commission of the offences to the police, or in the absence of the police, political leaders, opinion leaders or customary leaders in the community

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/aug/03/explainer-what-makes-ghana-draft-anti-gay-lgbtq-bill-so-extreme