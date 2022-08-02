The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justin Welby ‘affirms validity’ of 1998 gay sex is sin declaration

Archbishop indicates he will not seek to punish churches that allow same-sex marriage in balancing act

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury and leader of the global Anglican church, has sought to mollify conservative bishops around the world by “affirming the validity” of a 1998 declaration that gay sex is a sin.

He told more than 650 bishops attending the once-a-decade Lambeth conference that, for “a large majority” of conservative Anglicans, questioning biblical teaching was “unthinkable”.

