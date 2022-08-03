Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 02:00 Hits: 4

There are around 2,600 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the UK, with gay and bisexual men most at risk of becoming infected. Dr Will Nutland on the response so far

It’s only been three months since the first monkeypox cases were reported in the UK, but the UK Health Security Agency says there have since been around 2,600 confirmed cases. The number of cases around the world is increasing, and the World Health Organization has called the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

While anyone can get monkeypox, the virus is largely spreading among men who have sex with men, particularly those who report having new or multiple sexual partners.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2022/aug/03/monkeypox-are-we-reacting-fast-enough-to-the-crisis-podcast