From Gentleman Jack’s hat to Olly Alexander’s cape: 10 objects that tell Britain’s queer history

With drag queens’ dresses, erotic drawings, even a prison door, Queer Britain’s new exhibition distills centuries of LGBTQ+ life. Here are the highlights

In 1972, hundreds marched in the first Pride event in London, united by a refusal to be invisible in the face of a homophobic, hostile society. Fifty years on, the capital is host to another important milestone: the arrival of Queer Britain, the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum.

Three months after the museum opened in Kings Cross, its first exhibition is now open to the public. We Are Queer Britain is a selection of artefacts that bring together important voices, objects and images from the UK’s queer activism, art, politics and culture, with some materials dating back to the 18th century.

