The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Fundraiser for east London gay bar hits £100,000 target after surge in donations

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Friends of the Joiners Arms intend to create the UK’s first community-run LGBTQ+ venue to replace pub on Hackney Road

A fundraiser to replace a famed east London gay bar that was shut down by developers has hit its target of £100,000 and secured its future with more than 24 hours to go before its deadline.

The Friends of the Joiners Arms (Fotja) campaign group confirmed that it had pulled off the feat – raising more than £30,000 since the weekend for what would be the UK’s first community-run LGBTQ+ venue.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/01/fundraiser-for-east-london-gay-bar-hits-100000-target-just-before-deadline

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version