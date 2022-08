Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 19:00 Hits: 4

About half the time trans people were stopped by police, they were stopped for "reasonable suspicion" alone —instead of a specific violation or clearly unlawful behavior.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/08/police-four-times-likely-stop-transgender-people-reasonable-suspicion/