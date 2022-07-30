Race is on to revive much-loved London gay pub the Joiners Arms

Articles

Stars including Stephen Fry and Joe Lycett join forces to help campaigners fundraise for UK’s first community-run queer venue

Comedians Stephen Fry and Joe Lycett and actor Mawaan Rizwan have joined in a race to raise tens of thousands of pounds to open the UK’s first community-run LGBTQ+ venue.

Campaigners need to raise nearly £30,000 in the next three days to hit their £100,000 target and keep alive hopes of reviving the Joiners Arms, a famous east London institution.

