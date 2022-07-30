A place to be your full self: new wave of queer bars revitalises Australia’s LGBTQI+ scenes

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022

New spaces for queer communities across the country are opening post-lockdowns, welcoming trans, non-binary and non-white people with open arms

In the middle of Sydney Road in Brunswick is an unassuming bar. The blinds are drawn across the windows, and scribbled on the door – so faint it would be easy to miss – is the word “queer”.

Inside, a crowd of she/hers and they/thems dressed in flannel, flares and silver chains are popping off. The vibe is pumping.

