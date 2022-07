Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 21:00 Hits: 4

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) is worried that groups that oppose same-sex marriage “will be challenged on their tax policy and will immediately become a target of this federal government.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/gop-senator-announces-opposition-sex-marriage-bill-taxes/